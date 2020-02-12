Major Telecom Trade Show Canceled Over Coronavirus Scare

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- The organizers of a massive telecom trade show in Barcelona have canceled the event based on concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, mobile trade group GSMA announced Wednesday. Workers clean the windows in one of the entrances at the Mobile World Congress 2020 venue in Barcelona on Tuesday. Organizers of the world's biggest mobile technology fair are pulling the plug over worries about the viral outbreak from China. The announcement displaces a high number of industry professionals and regulators who had planned to travel abroad for the Mobile World Congress, including Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly...

