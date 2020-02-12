Pa. Justices Won't Review $3.5M Missed Heart Disease Award

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday shot down Wilkes-Barre General Hospital's efforts to challenge a $3.5 million verdict in a case over its alleged failure to timely diagnose a man's heart disease. In a one-page order, the justices declined to take up an appeal following a Superior Court decision in July that Frederick Macosky did not need to offer expert testimony in order to bolster his claims against the hospital after the results of an echocardiogram weren't properly reported to his physician. The high court did not comment on why it denied Wilkes-Barre General Hospital's petition for appeal on Wednesday, and...

