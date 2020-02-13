OECD Seeks Tax Dispute Resolution Alternatives, Official Says

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2020, 7:04 PM EST) -- As the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development pursues a multinational agreement to overhaul global taxation, it is also looking for alternatives to binding dispute resolution to ease countries' anxieties about yielding sovereignty, an OECD official said Thursday. A process for resolving disputes and avoiding costly disagreements is a key aspect of the OECD's project to update the international tax system and write rules to address new online business models. But as countries worry about losing control of their own tax collection and enforcement, OECD Deputy Director for Tax Policy Grace Perez-Navarro said, the organization hopes to devise alternatives that would...

