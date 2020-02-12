11th Circ. Denies Venezuelans' Asylum For Political Activities

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit rejected a Venezuelan couple’s appeal of the denial of their petition for asylum, ruling they had not shown that the harassment they experienced because of their political activities rose to the level of persecution. In a unanimous decision, an Eleventh Circuit panel denied the petition by Gabriela Andreina Calabria Medina and her husband Yesber Alirio Marin Hernandez to review a Board of Immigration Appeals decision denying their claims of asylum and withholding of removal. The appeals court said the harassment they experienced in Venezuela for their anti-government political activities — which included some threats and vandalism of their...

