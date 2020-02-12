Purdue Wants To Make New Opioid Overdose Drug

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- Purdue Pharma LP is seeking bankruptcy court approval to begin developing an injectable treatment to reverse overdoses of fentanyl and other opioids, telling the court that time is of the essence in addressing a public health crisis that many have alleged it helped create. The pharmaceutical giant said in a redacted filing with a federal bankruptcy court in New York on Tuesday that authorization of a development agreement between its affiliate Greenfield Bioventures LP and an unnamed specialty pharmaceutical company “is in the best interest of the debtors and all stakeholders.” Purdue said nalmefene hydrochloride is more potent and longer lasting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS