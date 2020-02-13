USPTO Won't Help Power Integrations Dodge $1.2M Trial Loss

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office won't cancel a key claim of an Opticurrent semiconductor patent that Power Integrations is facing a $1.2 million judgment for infringing. Power Integrations Inc. requested an ex parte reexamination of the licensing company's patent in May after losing at trial in California federal court. But the USPTO said Wednesday that the claim was distinguished from prior art. The patent covers a circuit design for a three-terminal switch found in semiconductors, which is meant to minimize leakage in current between the second and third terminals, according to district court documents. While the prior art referenced in...

