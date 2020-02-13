Citgo To Pay $19M To End Suit Over Tractor Fluid

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- Citgo has agreed to pay nearly $19 million to resolve a proposed class action brought by consumers who claimed the oil company sold tractor fluid that wasn’t up to modern specifications and damaged their equipment, according to a settlement filed in Missouri federal court. Citgo denies the allegations but agreed to pay a total of $18.83 million to buyers of tractor fluid marketed under so-called John Deere 303 specifications, with 70% of the money covering refunds and the rest earmarked for equipment repair and damage reimbursement, according to the Wednesday filing. Counsel for the proposed class would net $5.9 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS