SPEX Wins $3M Jury Verdict In Data Security Patent Fight

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- A California federal jury has awarded $3 million to SPEX Technologies Inc. after finding that computer storage company Apricorn infringed its data security patent. The jury on Tuesday unanimously found that SPEX convincingly showed that Apricorn made and sold flash drives, hard drives and other data security products that infringed its patent. As a result, the jurors said that SPEX was owed $3,071,838.75 in reasonable royalties. Marc Fenster of Russ August & Kabat, an attorney for SPEX, told Law360 in a Thursday email that his client is "very pleased" with the jury verdict finding infringement of its patent. "This case represents...

