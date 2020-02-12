Harvard, Yale Probed Over Unreported Foreign Funds

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 10:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Education has launched investigations into potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in unreported foreign gifts and contracts accepted by Yale and Harvard universities in recent years, the department announced Wednesday. Specifically, Yale University may have failed to report at least $375 million in gifts and contracts, the department said in a statement, noting that Yale chose not to report any gifts or contracts in the last four years. And Harvard University may lack needed institutional controls over foreign money, according to the department. The school hasn’t fully reported all of its foreign gifts and contracts, the department...

