US Firms Eye Early Knockout In Rival UK Forex Class Actions

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 6:17 PM GMT) -- Two law firms bringing rival class actions over alleged foreign exchange market manipulation asked a London court Thursday to deliver an early “knockout blow” to one of the claims in a watershed £1 billion ($1.31 billion) case for the U.K.’s new collective action regime. Hausfeld LLP and Scott+Scott UK LLP are going head-to-head in a bid to helm a European version of the billion-dollar U.S. class action alleging a cartel of banks rigged the foreign exchange spot market between 2007 to 2013. At a Competition Appeal Tribunal hearing, counsel for both parties pushed for an early decision in a so-called carriage dispute...

