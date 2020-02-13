SFO's Barclays Case Nothing But Saucy Comments, Atty Says

Law360, London (February 13, 2020, 5:43 PM GMT) -- Serious Fraud Office prosecutors were "seduced by the word 'jail'" in a conversation between Barclays bankers now on trial for fraud over the lender's emergency fundraising deals with Qatar, a lawyer for one of the defendants told jurors during closing arguments Thursday. Barclays bankers were not talking about criminality when they were negotiating with Qataris over a deal meant to keep the lender from bring nationalized, their counsel argues. (AP) Ian Winter QQ of Cloth Fair Chambers, representing former Barclays wealth boss Thomas Kalaris, said his client and another banker were expressing caution — not criminality — while discussing a side...

