Atty's Chat With Rival Not Enough For DQ Bid In Cabinet Row

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:40 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge has denied a bid to disqualify a law firm after one of its attorneys inadvertently spoke with a lawyer who represented a cabinetmaker involved in a trademark dispute with the firm's client, determining that the shared information was not shown to be "significantly harmful." AAA Cabinets & Millwork Inc. failed to show that the information that Lee & Hayes PC learned about the dispute involving its client, the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association, amounted to more than "de minimus harm" and crossed the threshold of "significantly harmful," according to Wednesday's order by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr....

