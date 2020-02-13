Investors Call Crypto Firm's Defense 'Vexatious Bad Faith'

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- Investors in a defunct cryptocurrency company have asked a Florida federal judge to sanction the company, its executive and two separate legal teams the company retained, claiming the defense had been trying to dupe the court throughout pretrial proceedings for the proposed securities class action. In a motion Wednesday, seven investors in digital currency company Centra Tech Inc. asked U.S. District Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. to issue a finding on whether the company and its attorneys violated federal law by making "repeated" misrepresentations in legal documents. The investors contend the defense deserves sanctions for lying and wasting the court's time....

