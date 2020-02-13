PTAB Presses Rovi To Explain Why Set-Top Tech Isn't Obvious

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges asked Rovi Guides Inc. on Thursday why it thinks a patent on a cable set-top box interactive system can survive a challenge from Comcast, which points to earlier technology to argue that the invention was obvious. Rovi has been embroiled for years in a dispute with Comcast Cable Communications LLC that has also landed at the U.S. International Trade Commission, which banned import of certain Comcast boxes over the issue. The cable giant is still fighting the ITC ruling through a Federal Circuit appeal. Rovi’s patent infringement suit against Comcast over the set-top boxes, which allow...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS