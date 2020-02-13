Dismissal Of Deceased Plaintiffs' Engle Suits Stands In Fla.

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:14 PM EST) -- Dozens of Engle-progeny suits have reached the end of the road after Florida's high court declined to review the cases, which were dismissed years ago because the plaintiffs had been deceased before they were ever filed. In short orders on Wednesday, the Florida Supreme Court said it would not exercise jurisdiction in appeals of 73 cases brought by attorneys from The Wilner Firm PA and Farah & Farah PA and a separate case brought by Raymond Staines, represented by The Mills Firm PA. The court did not elaborate on its reasoning in either order. The cases name R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. and Philip...

