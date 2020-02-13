Apple Looks To Ditch Patent Suit Over 'Centuries Old' Idea

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:01 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has asked out of a suit accusing it of using pilfered tech to manage its email application, telling a Delaware federal judge that the process described by the patent it is said to be infringing is actually an idea that is "centuries old." Messaging platform creator Blix Inc.'s suit "seeks to transform its ordinary business disagreements with Apple into federal claims for patent infringement and monopolization," the tech giant said Wednesday in its filing asking to give the claims the boot. "The patent claims recite the abstract idea of relaying communications anonymously using a go-between (i.e., an intermediary) —...

