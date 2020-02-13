Podesta Group Won't Have To Face Texas Firm's Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- Now-defunct D.C. lobbying firm Podesta Group Inc. will not have to face a suit brought by a law firm in Houston, after an appellate court on Thursday upheld a ruling that the lobbying group didn’t have sufficient contacts with Texas to give courts there authority to hear the dispute. The First Court of Appeals in Houston held that Podesta’s contacts with Texas — soliciting Ajamie LLP’s business, entering into a contract, communicating with the firm’s Houston attorneys and accepting monthly payments — while “marginally relevant” are not “substantially connected to the operative facts of the litigation.” Podesta Group's founder and president...

