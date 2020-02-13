Progressive Accused Of Skimping On Personal Injury Payouts

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:06 PM EST) -- Insurance company Progressive skimps on paying millions of dollars in personal injury benefits by having doctors review medical records instead of directly examining patients, according to a proposed class action launched Wednesday in Kentucky federal court. Bethany Byrd and Taylor Brooks, who have auto insurance policies with Progressive Direct Insurance Co. and Progressive Casualty Insurance, respectively, claim the insurers rely on "paper reviews" — in which doctors look over an injured patient's claims material — to deny or slash personal injury protection benefits. They say Progressive paid the reviewers "to say the same or similar things on nearly all reviewed claims."...

