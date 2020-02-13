Latham Snags DLA Piper Project Finance Atty

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:00 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has snagged a DLA Piper project finance expert for its Washington, D.C., office, bringing on board an attorney who focuses on the energy sector. Christopher Dolan joined the firm on Monday as counsel in Latham's project development and finance practice. The move to the firm's Washington, D.C., office follows his three-year stint at DLA Piper, where he did a broad array of project finance work in the renewable energy and natural gas space both domestically and overseas. Along with his domestic clients, Dolan works on projects in Latin America and Africa. He speaks Spanish and Portuguese — the...

