Google Finalizes $2.6B Looker Deal With UK Approval

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 2:04 PM EST) -- Google has closed its $2.6 billion acquisition of data analytics firm Looker, the tech giant announced Thursday, the same day U.K. competition officials gave the deal the antitrust green light. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian said in a blog post the combined firm "will be uniquely positioned to address the data analytics and business intelligence demands" of more customers worldwide. In its approval, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said it found no antitrust concerns from the tie-up of the two suppliers of business intelligence, or BI, tools. In its announcement, the CMA said it employed an "extensive" review to look at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS