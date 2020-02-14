More Tribes Look To Join Okla. Gambling Pact Renewal Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:42 PM EST) -- Two tribes have asked a federal court to let them intervene in a tribal suit claiming that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has created unwarranted public controversy over the expiration of gambling compacts as he pushes to gain a higher percentage of casino revenue for the state. The Quapaw Tribe of Indians and the Delaware Nation are the latest Oklahoma tribes seeking to participate in the suit involving state-tribal gambling compacts with more than 30 tribes. The Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations initially filed suit just before the new year, saying the compacts were set to automatically renew at the start of...

