​​​​​​​Sudan Reaches $70M Deal With USS Cole Attack Victims' Kin

Law360, Washington (February 13, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- Sudan's transitional government said Thursday it has reached an agreement with relatives of the victims of the terrorist attack on the USS Cole in Yemen 20 years ago as part of an effort to take the country off the U.S. list of state sponsors of international terrorism. The northeastern African country, accused of materially supporting terrorist group al-Qaida in the in-port attack, did not reveal the value of the settlement that would help ease some pain over the October 2000 bombing that killed 17 U.S. Navy sailors and injured 42. However, court filings said the settlement is $70 million; $30.6 million...

