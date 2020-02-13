Cancer Biotech's Upsized $238M IPO Leads Three Deals

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- Venture-backed oncology firm Revolution Medicines Inc. saw its shares soar upon their debut Thursday after raising $238 million in an upsized initial public offering, sealing the largest deal among three newly christened public companies, including a Canadian trucker and a Chinese blank check company. Revolution Medicines, advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, sold 14 million shares at $17 each late on Wednesday. The deal priced at the top of its range of $16 to $17, which was increased earlier this week from plans to sell 10 million shares from $14 to $16 each. Investors embraced the stock, sending Revolution Medicines' shares up...

