Shell Sued For Yanking $50M Crude Oil Transport Deal

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:29 PM EST) -- Shell has been hit with a $50 million breach of contract suit in Texas state court by Jamex Marketing LLC, which accuses the oil and gas giant of unjustly terminating a seven-year crude oil transportation contract at the request of a major Bakken Shale producer. Jamex, an oil logistics company based in Louisiana, said in a Dallas County District Court suit Wednesday that Shell Trading (US) Co. conspired with Whiting Petroleum Corp. to end a transportation contract that called for Shell to pay $1.40 for each of the 15,000 barrels of crude oil Jamex transported daily from Robinson Lake to Stanley,...

