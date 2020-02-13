Team Health Can't Dodge FCA Suit Over Nonphysician Billing

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:08 PM EST) -- Physician staffing firm Team Health Holdings Inc. must face a False Claims Act lawsuit alleging it overbilled Medicare and Medicaid for services not performed by physicians, a Texas federal judge has ruled, saying two whistleblowers adequately beefed up allegations after an earlier complaint fell short. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Wednesday denied Team Health's attempt to dismiss the amended complaint, saying whistleblowers Caleb Hernandez and Jason Whaley sufficiently described how Team Health — a 13,000-employee, private-equity-owned company — allegedly billed for services performed by nonphysician health care providers as if they were delivered by doctors. Services performed by nonphysicians, such...

