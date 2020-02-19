UK Top Court Lets Investors Pursue $323M Romanian Award

Law360 (February 19, 2020, 11:15 AM EST) -- The U.K.'s top court on Wednesday allowed two Swedish food investors to resume their efforts to enforce a $323.6 million arbitral award against Romania, concluding a lower court exceeded its power when it paused the litigation while a European court considers whether the award is illegal. The U.K. Supreme Court concluded that even though the ongoing inquiry at Europe's top court created a "duty of sincere cooperation" on the English courts, that didn't trump its duty under international law not to reexamine an award on its merits once its authenticity has been established. At issue is an International Centre for Settlement...

