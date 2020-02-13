Insurer Aims To Undo McCarter Fee Ruling In School IP Fight

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- A school’s insurer claimed a New Jersey state judge relied on an inapplicable standard in urging him to undo a ruling that the business must cover attorney fees charged by McCarter & English LLP for trademark litigation work performed before the institution notified the insurance company about the case. In The Lewis School of Princeton's suit against the business, Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. on Wednesday moved for reconsideration of that Jan. 13 opinion, saying Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy improperly found that the business must demonstrate “appreciable prejudice” from the school’s conduct to avoid such coverage and failed to do...

