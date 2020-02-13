Ex-Morgan Stanley Exec Can't Dodge Arbitration In Bias Case

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court refused to upend a lower court’s order that a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC executive has to hash out her age and gender bias lawsuit out of court, ruling Thursday that she signed a “clearly worded” arbitration agreement. A two-judge Appellate Division panel cited a history of supporting case law in rejecting Janet Stamato’s argument that the agreement she signed only applied to a bonus she was receiving, not her whole employment contract with the financial giant. The decision, which didn’t detail the discrimination claims, affirmed a lower court’s determination that Stamato was a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS