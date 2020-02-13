Fed. Circ. Says Google Servers Don't Justify Venue In EDTX

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:30 PM EST) -- The presence of Google servers in the Eastern District of Texas doesn't mean the tech giant can be sued there for patent infringement, a Federal Circuit panel said Thursday, heeding a 2018 warning from a fellow circuit judge. While Google's use of other companies' space to store cache servers helps establish a place of business, the Federal Circuit said the lack of Google employees or agents there conducting business dooms the venue. "We conclude that a 'regular and established place of business' requires the regular, physical presence of an employee or other agent of the defendant conducting the defendant’s business at the alleged 'place...

