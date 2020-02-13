Hershey Wraps Suit Over Avid Twizzler Eater's Heart Condition

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 9:07 PM EST) -- Hershey Co. has settled a suit from a New York City man who claimed that eating hundreds of pounds of black licorice-flavored Twizzlers caused his heart condition, according to a New York federal judge who dismissed the case. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken's order included no specifics about the deal that was reached between the Pennsylvania snack giant and David Goldberg, who is in his mid-70s and claims he suffers from permanent atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heartbeat. In August, the suit was sent to mediation, which began in October, according to court records. In December, Goldberg's attorney asked the...

