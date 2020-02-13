Ex-NFL Agent Loses Appeal Of Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 6:06 PM EST) -- A former NFL agent who claims the league and the NFL Players Association selectively applied a rule in their collective bargaining agreement to decertify him has failed to convince the First Circuit, as the court affirmed the dismissal of the suit in a brief decision Thursday. A three-judge panel's ruling recapped James Dickey's arguments that the NFL and the player's union violated antitrust laws and breached his contract by allegedly conspiring to decertify him, but quickly concluded he hadn't put forth any evidence or arguments showing why the First Circuit should overturn U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani's 2018 dismissal of the suit. Judge Talwani...

