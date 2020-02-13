3 Attys DQ'd But Lewis Brisbois Stays On Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:37 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal magistrate judge declined on Thursday to disqualify Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP from a lawsuit accusing Newman University Inc. of retaliating against a volleyball coach who complained about discrimination, but the judge also voiced concerns about the firm’s role. U.S. Magistrate Judge Gwynne E. Birzer said that there was not enough evidence that Lewis Brisbois partner Alan L. Rupe was involved in the university’s investigation into a Title IX complaint filed by Destiny Clark, noting that the investigation was handled by other attorneys at the firm, Rupe was involved in investigating other complaints, but he was copied...

