Calif. City Sues To Shut Down Black-Market Weed Dispensary

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles-area city is looking to shut down an alleged black-market cannabis dispensary, saying the junk-strewn building where a prior raid uncovered bundles of cash, 50 pounds of marijuana and a handgun has opened back up under a new name. The city of Pomona, California, said in a complaint Wednesday in California Superior Court that the building owners were allowing an unlicensed dispensary to operate in the building, flouting a cease-and-desist letter from city prosecutors and posing a danger to public safety by allowing customers to consume cannabis there. "Since at least February 2018, defendants have owned, operated, maintained or...

