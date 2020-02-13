US Cos. Wary Of China Deal's Dispute Settlement System

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- The Trump administration championed a strong enforcement mechanism as the linchpin of the trade deal it signed with China last month, but a business group survey released Thursday revealed that many U.S. companies are reluctant to use the system to resolve disputes. The survey from the U.S.-China Business Council showed that only 22% of the 100 responding companies would be willing to use the trade deal’s dispute settlement system if China is not living up to the commitments it made in the deal. Under the terms of the deal, Beijing agreed to increase its purchases of U.S. food, energy and manufactured...

