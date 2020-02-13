Va. Justices Void Docs' Midtrial Win In Childbirth Death Suit

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the midtrial dismissal of a suit accusing two doctors of causing a woman to die from an E. coli infection days after giving birth, saying the trial judge erred by finding that there was a lack of evidence. The state's highest court unanimously ordered a new trial in the suit accusing Drs. Siva Thiagarajah and Mikhail Michael Levit of causing the 2013 death of patient Jaclyn Tahboub. The suit filed by the patient's widower, Shareef Tahboub, alleges that Thiagarajah failed to prevent an E. coli infection during cervical cerclage — a surgical procedure to...

