Guatemalans Seeking Asylum Avoid Deportation At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Guatemalan man and his 7-year-old daughter were spared deportation to Mexico under a policy that sends asylum-seekers south of the border while the government processes their cases, with the Third Circuit saying the migrants' claims had to be decided "now or never." The three-judge appeals panel on Thursday said a lower court had been wrong to assert that it didn't have jurisdiction over the case brought by the man and his daughter, referred to as E.O.H.C. and M.S.H.S., who had challenged the Trump administration's controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. The government had successfully...

