More Post-Gazette Unions Claim They Had 'Implied' Contracts

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- Eleven weeks after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled that the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette still had to follow the grievance and arbitration sections of a union's expired contract before laying off workers, other unions representing employees at the newspaper filed suit Thursday seeking similar treatment for a dispute over health care. Four unions that collectively represent about 150 workers at the paper filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court, claiming that the unions' continued adherence to their expired contract created an "implied-in-fact" deal that preserved the grievance and arbitration procedures that should apply to the publisher's alleged failure to make contractually obligated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS