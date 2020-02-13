6th Circ. Halts Nationwide Discovery In Opioid MDL

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday paused nationwide discovery in the opioid multidistrict litigation as the panel considers a petition by pharmacies that claims the Ohio judge presiding over the litigation repeatedly flouted federal court rules. In a short order, a three-judge panel partially granted a request by pharmacies for an emergency stay, pausing U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster's December discovery order that would force the pharmacies to produce 14 years' worth of nationwide opioid prescription records. However, the appeals court greenlighted discovery on data collection related to the state of Ohio as two counties in the state prepare for bellwether...

