3 Key Questions On IRS' Proposed Executive Pay Changes

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- Now that the shock waves from the IRS' proposed changes to executive compensation rules have died down, attorneys are mulling three questions about how these and other recent alterations to IRS regulations might affect their clients and the business world at large. Here, Law360 considers these questions, which concern who is affected by the proposed policies, how companies can get grandfathered in to old rules and how the changes might affect companies' approaches to executive pay and going public. How Do Companies Identify 'Covered Executives'? The IRS' proposed regulations, released Dec. 20, would implement more changes to executive compensation authorized by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS