Feds' 'Shotgun' Claims Cut In $122M Hospital Fraud Suit

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge has dismissed as "shotgun pleadings" most claims in the government's $122 million fraud lawsuit accusing Austin-area hospital executives and others of lying to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to get a loan to build the hospital. U.S. District Judge James R. Nowlin on Thursday dismissed three counts alleging violations of the False Claims Act, one count alleging negligent misrepresentation and one count alleging a violation of the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act. All the defendants in the lawsuit — except for the hospital itself, Lakeway Regional Medical Center LLC — had asked the court...

