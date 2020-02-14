Chemical Co. Plans To Fight $700K Jury Tampering Sanction

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Saudi-owned petrochemical company plans to appeal more than $700,000 in sanctions for tampering with a jury in a trial over liability for a plant explosion near Baton Rouge, as the parties gear up for another showdown in Louisiana state court with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line. SABIC Petrochemicals Holding U.S. Inc., a former co-owner of the plant with Williams Olefins LLC, on Feb. 7 was ordered to reimburse Williams for costs incurred ahead of the trial, which was scuttled last October after a judge found SABIC President Jim Wilkerson sought to influence jurors by showing them family...

