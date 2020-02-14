Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Patients Sue NJ Hospital Chain Over 2019 Ransomware Attack

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 2:35 PM EST) -- Two consumers have hit Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court, accusing the hospital network of compromising thousands of patients’ personal information during a ransomware attack in December.

In a Feb. 10 complaint, named plaintiffs David Aranowitz and Roxane Campagna claim that the ransomware attack disrupted their medical services for days and exposed their sensitive medical information to thieves.

“Aside from having their lives disrupted, plaintiffs’ and class members’ identities are now at risk because of defendant’s negligent conduct since the private information that defendant HMH collected and maintained is now in the hands...

