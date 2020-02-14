Ex-College Prez Must Provide Data For Residence Inquiry

Law360, Newark, N.J. (February 14, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday sharply warned that the ex-president of Essex County College must give the institution electronic tracking data related to where she lived while serving in that role, or she'll be cut from a suit alleging she and the college's former general counsel were fired in a retaliatory scheme. Superior Court Judge Robert H. Gardner gave that admonition to onetime ECC President Gale Gibson's attorney during a hearing in Newark on the college's bid to toss her claims with prejudice for not providing the data with respect to its allegations that she lived in New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS