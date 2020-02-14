Another Indian Health Service Doctor Faces Sex Abuse Claims

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 4:29 PM EST) -- A former Indian Health Service doctor has been indicted in South Dakota federal court on charges that he forced four adult patients at a health center to have sex with him, making the doctor the second IHS physician in the state this month to face punishment for sexual misconduct. Ex-IHS Dr. Pedro Ibarra-Perocier appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica L. Duffy and was arraigned on eight counts of sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact between January 2014 and August 2018 in Wagner, South Dakota. A grand jury issued an indictment against Ibarra-Perocier on Feb. 4 in a sealed charging document,...

