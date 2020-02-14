Schrader Hit With $31M Verdict Over Tire Tech IP

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 14, 2020, 2:56 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal jury ruled Friday that automotive parts manufacturer Schrader International Inc. must pay roughly $31 million for indirect infringement of the patented tire pressure monitoring technology of two Swiss companies. After deliberating for about two hours after a five-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, the eight-member jury returned a verdict that Schrader induced and contributed to the infringement of one claim of U.S. Patent No. 5,602,524, over which Wasica Finance GmbH and BlueArc Finance AG had brought suit seeking damages for royalty payments they said they were owed. After the verdict, attorney William R....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS