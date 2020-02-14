New CFIUS Rules Heighten Focus On PE Limited Partners

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has honed its focus on private equity transactions featuring limited partners based outside the U.S., and attorneys must help clients navigate deals without drawing the committee's ire. Last month, the U.S. Department of the Treasury published new CFIUS regulations to implement the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, known as FIRRMA, and some of those rules officially went into effect Thursday. The new regulations clarify some aspects of CFIUS’ ability to oversee transactions while also putting in place new rules, some of which will directly impact the private equity industry....

