Partner’s Call Shouldn't DQ Firm From Fraud Suit, Court Told

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:35 PM EST) -- A 24-minute phone call four years ago between the managing partner of Busch Slipakoff Mills & Slomka LLC and a mobile marketing company doesn’t warrant the firm’s disqualification from a $1.6 million fraud suit, the firm told a Georgia federal court.

Busch Slipakoff urged U.S. District Judge Orinda D. Evans on Thursday to reject Sionic Mobile Corp.’s bid to remove it from an investment firm's fraud suit, saying that a Dec. 9, 2015, conversation between managing partner Adam Slipakoff and Sionic was part of the company’s campaign to bring Slipakoff on as an investor, not as Sionic’s legal counsel.

Leading up...

