Commerce's Early Findings Show 3 Countries Duty-Dodging

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce said in preliminary findings from its investigation that Chinese and Taiwanese companies routed steel production through three countries to avoid paying duties, but two other countries it investigated are off the hook. On Friday, Commerce released its preliminary determinations showing that Costa Rica, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are circumventing the anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty orders on certain corrosion-resistant steel products, known as CORE, from China, and those countries could face tariffs. Commerce also found in its investigation that Taiwanese-origin material has been used to make CORE products in Malaysia, which the country will...

