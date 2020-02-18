Pa. Judge Slams Auto Lender's 'De Minimis' $4M TCPA Deal

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 3:47 PM EST) -- In an opinion raising concerns about "de minimis" recoveries in Telephone Consumer Protection Act litigation, a Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to approve a proposed $4 million settlement that would provide just over $35 to each of some 67,000 class members in a case against an auto loan provider. U.S. District Judge Michael Baylson said in a 50-page opinion Thursday that internal documents reviewed during negotiations over the proposed deal indicated that Flagship Credit Acceptance LLC would be able to provide a significantly higher amount of compensation to alleged victims of its automatic calling scheme without compromising its operations. "Flagship's most...

