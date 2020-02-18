Navy Overpaid $125M In Hurricane Recovery, OIG Says

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- In a haste to repair damage from Hurricanes Irma and Florence that hit Florida and North Carolina, respectively, Navy officials didn’t properly analyze the proposed costs from contractors and overpaid $125 million they now need to get refunded, a government watchdog said in an audit. Naval Facilities Engineering Command contract officials in the Southeast regional office didn’t properly assess the proposed costs to recover Naval Air Station Key West after Hurricane Irma in 2017 and overpaid contractors, according to an audit released by the U.S. Department of Defense Office of the Inspector General on Friday. Meanwhile, contracting officials for the Mid-Atlantic...

